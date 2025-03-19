Cleveland Browns Security Honcho Details Wildest Game Story, We Delivered A Baby!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cleveland Browns director of stadium security Omar Jufko has seen it all during his time at the helm -- even childbirth -- and he says while it's not every day a baby enters the world at a ball game, his crew was able to handle business!!

Jufko broke down the unexpected scenario for us this week ... saying a stadium staffer was going about her job when, all of a sudden, she went into labor.

Jufko -- who has 17 years of experience in the NFL and MLB -- explained he got the call in the command center ... and everyone immediately sprang into action to help deliver the baby.

As for the more expected tasks, there are plenty of instances of people acting up (sometimes booze-fueled debauchery) at Huntington Bank Field -- and every pro sports venue -- but Jufko emphasized it really is a group effort involving several agencies to keep everyone safe, comparing it to a "village mentality."

Play video content Courtesy is A&E

All the work that goes into having gameday come and go without a hitch is part of A&E's new original series, "Stadium Lockup" ... which focuses on how Jufko's team manages massive crowds on Sundays.

Jufko admitted it was a new experience to have cameras following around ... but is excited for viewers to see just how much preparation is involved.