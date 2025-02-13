Kadarius Toney Posts Cryptic Message After Arrest ... 'They Believe Anything'

Kadarius Toney on Thursday appeared to address his recent arrest -- writing on his social media page that people "will believe anything" about him as "long as it's bad."

The two-time Super Bowl champion threw the message up on his Instagram Stories -- in a caption on a picture of him wearing a mask and a hat.

Toney also stated on the photo that "Mfs say anything when they think they right" ... before he deleted the post minutes later.

The 26-year-old, of course, was just thrown behind bars on Feb. 6 following allegations he attacked his pregnant girlfriend on Jan. 14 at a residence in Georgia.

The woman, 911 audio revealed, told cops he put his hands on her while she was holding her infant daughter.

Toney is currently facing one charge of obstructing/harassing 911 calls, and one count of aggravated assault-strangulation over the claims -- and even though he has not yet issued a formal statement on the matter ... Thursday's post certainly seemed to indicate he believes he's innocent.