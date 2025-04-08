Ashton Hall Sits Courtside at Miami Heat Game, Breaks Routine

Ashton Hall became an internet sensation with his insane daily routines, but he elected to stay out way past his early bedtime on Monday ... thanks to his courtside seats at the Miami Heat game!!

Don't worry, though -- he still got up at the ass crack of dawn for his Tuesday morning workout.

Hall -- who recently went viral for his bizarre 4 AM exercise regimen -- was captured sitting with his feet on wood at the Kaseya Center in Miami for a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers ... and his fans were shocked to see him being a night owl.

Play video content Instagram/@ashtonhall

Hall claims he usually calls it a day around 8 PM ... and folks at the game made sure to put him on blast by holding a sign pointing out the time at one point in the evening.

"They got me out late lol," Hall said on Instagram. "It's still 3:50 am ... no change."

He wasn't kidding. The fitness influencer was up and at 'em hours later ... doing push-ups on his luxury apartment balcony with Saratoga water nearby.

Hall recently surpassed 12+ million followers on Instagram thanks to his videos of intense exercise, swimming, meditation, servants and, of course, the notable ice-water face plunges.

He's gotten so big, even MrBeast linked up with him to go through every step together.

Before he became a social media star, Hall played college football at Alcorn State.

Hall recently discussed his rise to fame, explaining while creating video content is "simple to master," he truly skyrocketed when he invested in himself.

"When I cut out all of the noise and went all in on my goals and my dreams -- this is when I blew up."