Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells Suffers Broken Wrist After Scary Fall During Dunk Attempt

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells was stretchered off the court after a brutal fall during a dunk attempt in Tuesday night's game ... and while he suffered a broken wrist as a result of the tumble, he's fortunate it was not more serious.

The frightening incident happened during the second quarter of the Grizzlies' road matchup against the Charlotte Hornets ... when Wells -- averaging 10.4 points this season -- went up for a one-handed slam.

Once Wells was airborne, he took a hard foul from Hornets guard KJ Simpson ... causing him to plummet onto the Spectrum Center court and seemingly hitting his head in the process.

The scene was hard for everyone to witness ... including Ja Morant and Grizzlies staffers, who rushed to the 21-year-old as he lay on the ground.

Wells was taken off on a stretcher ... but his father, Fred, let fans know shortly afterward he was "awake and alert" with a swollen wrist and pain in his face and back.

His agent, Aman Dhesi, said Wells suffered a broken right wrist and would continue receiving medical care.

Wells -- who was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft -- also shared an update on his Instagram Story with a photo of him in the hospital with his right arm in a cast.

Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo said seeing Wells fall was a "tough situation" for everyone on the team.

"He's a tough kid and he'll have a great recovery," Iisalo said, "but puts things into perspective."

Despite the unfortunate moment, the Grizzlies pulled out the win, 124-100.