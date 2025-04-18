Kadarius Toney Denies He's Retiring From Football, But Thanks For The Clout

Kadarius Toney emphatically shut down rumors he's retiring from the NFL ... taking a shot at the people spreading the misinformation, while making it clear all the attention is great for his side gig -- music!

Rumors began circulating Thursday afternoon that the Giants' former first-round draft pick planned to hang up the pads for good, and would instead focus his efforts on his rap career.

But, Yung Joka is shutting down all that talk ... "Goofies on the net hollering im retiring," Kadarius wrote on Instagram.

"Just want klout... ain speaking on the 💩 nomo."

Toney did acknowledge the swirling rumors weren't all that bad ... as it helped promote the music he's been working on.

Before KT can think about lacing up the cleats for the 2025 NFL season, he must first find a team willing to sign him. He remains a free agent a month into the signing period.

Outside of a rough season last year, Toney's February arrest isn't helping his case.

We broke the story ... he was put in cuffs and hauled to jail several months ago after Kadarius allegedly strangled a woman who was seven months pregnant -- while she was holding their baby.

Play video content

The woman told a 911 dispatcher at the time that the incident all stemmed from a verbal argument. In the incident report, cops noted the woman had red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Toney seemed to address the arrest in a then-deleted Instagram post, writing "MFs say anything when they think they right."

KT's case is still unresolved.