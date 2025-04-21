Mozzy Defines 'Pain Music,' Urges Kids Not to Gangbang

Be Of The Streets, Not In The Streets!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Mozzy is outside feeding the streets -- both musically and literally!!!

The Sacramento-bred, L.A.-embraced rapper just dropped his new album "Intrusive Thoughts" and tells TMZ Hip Hop it's his civil duty to give back to the community that helped raise him.

We got up with Mozzy at Bootleg Kev's What Up Dough Pizza in Burbank on Friday and he broke down the definition of the "pain music" he's being championed for mastering.

Mozzy says his fans recognize real and everyone is familiar because they come from the same struggle ... the hardcore music acts as therapy for them!!!

Proceeds from the pizza philanthropy were donated to assisting bail reform and former inmates getting back on their feet in the real world.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He wants the youth to know that gangbanging is a non-profit organization -- but still realizes some kids, such as himself are born into the struggle.

Mozzy's best advice for everyone is get your money and get out the way!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

We also got Mozzy's take on the Mt. Rushmore craze that's sweeping hip hop right now, with his top 4 street rappers of all time.