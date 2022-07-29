Mozzy Turns Himself in to Prison a Week After Releasing New Album

Mozzy's having a big week -- on the heels of releasing a new album, he's now officially on the inside ... turning himself in to begin a one-year prison sentence for a federal gun charge.

Court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop include Mozzy’s self-written letter to the judge where he calls the case a “wake-up call,” and says he's cleaned up his drug use. More relevant to the case, though, he highlights the fact a lot of Black rappers make headlines for being murdered.

Mozzy, who just inked a deal with Yo Gotti, says ... "My lawyers also told me there is a recent study that proves the number one cause of death among black rappers is murder (specifically by gunfire).” He says he's afraid his kids will end up fatherless, and that's his primary reason for carrying a gun without a permit.

He adds, “It is a fear that all black rappers carry with them, all the time. I know that does not legally justify me possessing a firearm. But I took some comfort in the fact that I knew with certainty I was not going to use that gun for illegal purposes. I wanted it solely for self-defense in case of an attack against me or my family.”

That concern echoes many of the fears French Montana warned everyone about when we talked to him shortly after Lil Tjay was shot in NJ.

Mozzy was pulled over in January 2021 in L.A., and cops found a Glock 26 plus 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition.