Tech N9ne Opens Up About Sexual Relationship With His 7th Grade Teacher

I Was in Love With My 7th Grade Teacher ...

Tech N9ne is admitting he was so in love with his 7th grade teacher that he refused to rat about their relationship -- even after they almost got sniffed out!!!

The shocking revelation came on Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast Monday, with the Strange Music boss also highlighting society's double standards on the matter.

Tech recalls the teacher being young and naturally beautiful, and once he showed her a photo of his father in a police uniform, she began flirting with him daily.

He says they never had sex on school grounds but carried on a sexual relationship at the teacher's home after school ... under the guise of tutoring.

Things go too close for comfort in class one day and a student reported them to the principal's office.

Tech admits he was sweating bullets but says they both kept their poker faces on and broke things off after that.

Tech tells Bunnie he knows the situation was inappropriate but had his feelings caught in the balance when he fell in love with her.

Perhaps covering for the woman wasn't the best idea. Tech says he later heard she also linked with other students down the line.

Play video content TMZ.com

Tech recently told TMZ Hip Hop his next album, "5816 FOREST" would be his most personal to date ... which we'll see when it's released on June 13.