Tech N9ne Praises Kendrick Lamar SB Look, Plugs New Album '5816 Forest'

Tech N9ne is ecstatic about Kendrick Lamar's upcoming Super Bowl LIX halftime moment ... given the fact that K. Dot and then-future Grammy sensation Jay Rock got their first big break on his 2010 "Independent Grind" tour!!!

Fast-forward to 2017, Kendrick was in Tech's Kansas City hometown on his own headlining tour, thanking him and former Strange Music rapper Krizz Kaliko for their guidance that led to the road to where he'll showcase his stuff at the Super Bowl!!!

Tech tells TMZ Hip Hop he vividly recalls K. Dot soaking up the moves and concert poise during the tour, which clearly paid off for the Compton rapper in the long run.

Tech also alluded to some major hints that Kendrick may just make a surprise appearance ... as he unveiled the deets for his upcoming album, "5816 Forest," set to drop this June.

He's promising the "5816 Forest" album will shine a solo spotlight on his storytelling capabilities, diving deep into his roots and chronicling his wild youth as a Bloods member growing up in the wild, wild Midwest.