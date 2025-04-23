Project Pat Ministered 20,000 Inmates Giving Their Lives to God

Play video content TMZ.com

Three 6 Mafia legend Project Pat has a new purpose in life thanks to his newfound faith in God -- his once gangsta mentality has shifted to gospel!!!

The Memphis rapper and his pa'tna Mike Brown linked with TMZ Hip Hop at LAX this week and discussed his spiritual transition.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The year got off to a rough start for Pat -- his son, Patrick Houston Jr., was murdered in Memphis -- but Pat's been staying grounded, giving back.

He's been visiting various prisons across the country and reveals he's convinced over 20,000 people to give their lives to God.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The road to redemption has also been paved in his music ... Pat's hypnotizing sound is now giving Christian rap an extra holy hop ... as heard on his new collab with nobigdyl., "Never Going Back."