Reds' Tyler Callihan Suffers Gruesome Arm Injury Making Diving Catch Attempt

Tough break for Reds rookie Tyler Callihan ... he snapped his arm while trying to make a diving catch Monday night -- and video of the play is tough to watch.

The gruesome scene unfolded in the third inning of Cincinnati's matchup with the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta ... when Matt Olson blasted a deep fly ball to left field.

#Reds Tyler Callihan nearly made an amazing play. Unfortunately, he left the game injured.



He appeared to break his arm on this play. pic.twitter.com/wfV1m2styF — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) May 6, 2025 @Mike_Kurland

Callihan sprinted from his position to try to track it down ... and while he was initially able to secure it -- it popped free after he fractured his arm running into a nearby wall.

Trainers quickly raced out to tend to the 24-year-old ... and the game was paused momentarily as they helped him off the field.

Callihan was ultimately diagnosed with a broken forearm -- and Cincinnati posted on its X page late Monday night they were wishing him "a speedy recovery."

To add insult to injury, Olson circled the bases for a two-run, inside-the-park homer after Callihan dropped the ball ... and the Braves ultimately won, 4-0.

Cincy will get another crack at the Braves in Game 2 of their series on Tuesday afternoon ... though it'll be at least a few months before Callihan gets his redemption shot.