Finesse2tymes Terroristic Threats Case Thrown Out Over Lack of Proof

Finesse2tymes can count a new legal win on his stacked docket ... his wild terroristic threat criminal case from the top of the year has been thrown out!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained court docs filed on Friday, May 9, showing prosecutors moved to dismiss Finesse's case because the allegations couldn't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge signed off on the dismissal.

Carl A. Moore, Finesse2tymes' attorney, tells TMZ Hip Hop … Mr. Ricky Hampton maintained his innocence from the onset of this case and justice prevailed today.

We broke the story back in January ... Finesse was accused of threatening to shoot a woman during an argument over King, the preteen boy Finesse had been attempting to take under his wing.

LIL KING SHUTS DOWN FINESSE2TYMES AFTER HE VIOLATED HIS PROBATION pic.twitter.com/JfQKz0M9eN — Chain reactionsz (@Chainreactionsz) May 2, 2025 @Chainreactionsz