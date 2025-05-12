That Mexican OT Clobbered by Rodeo Bull, Belly Bruised Up in Texas

That Mexican OT showed he's fearless enough to pull off his own stunts -- by going head-to-head with a charging bull and walking away with all his limbs!!!

The Texas rapper took center ring as the special guest at Ultimate Bullfighters' Midnight Bullfight on Saturday in Ft. Worth, and tested his reflexes against one massive animal.

The "Johnny Dang" rapper was all smiles -- even when the bull was trying to gut him from the inside out. Thank goodness for his protective vest!!!

It wasn't until the third charge that the bull dropped Mexican OT on his butt ... and he happily got to safety outside the ring.