21-Year-Old Charged With Providing Alcohol To Minor Pirates Fan Before Tragic Fall

A 21-year-old has been hit with two criminal charges ... after authorities claim he supplied Kavan Markwood -- a minor -- with alcohol just prior to the Pirates fan's tragic fall at PNC Park last month.

Court records show Ethan Kirkwood is facing two misdemeanor counts of furnishing liquor to Markwood a short time before the 20-year-old sustained significant injuries in a 21-foot tumble from his seat at the Pittsburgh vs. Chicago game on April 30.

A criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ Sports, states Kirkwood was seen on security video buying two tall cans of beer just before the start of the game. Subsequent video, the report states, showed Kirkwood and Markwood later holding beers in their hands.

Additional footage, according to the complaint, showed Kirkwood going back to the bar and returning with two more beers at least one more time prior to Markwood's seventh-inning fall.

Authorities allege in the complaint that during questioning about the incident, Kirkwood admitted to buying alcohol for Markwood while at the park.

Court records show Kirkwood is now due in court for a preliminary hearing in the case late next month.