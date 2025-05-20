Viral Knicks Fan Stunned After KAT Shirt Shoutout, 'I Still Can't Believe It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Karl-Anthony Towns set the internet ablaze Sunday night when he was spotted at Yankee Stadium rocking a shirt that threw shade at the Boston Celtics ... and the man who gave birth to the iconic meme behind it is still in shock over the whole thing!!

TMZ Sports caught up with Jason Dantona to get his reaction to the viral moment from the final game of the Subway series ... and he told us he initially thought he was getting trolled when he was first notified of KAT's wardrobe choice.

KAT pulled up to the Yankees-Mets game last night wearing a “F*** Boston” shirt 💀



(via @NikiLattarulo)pic.twitter.com/BMc03RmS3k — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 19, 2025

"I thought they were messing with me," he said. "I had known the shirt was released a couple of weeks ago before we knew that we were playing the Celtics, but I didn't really expect any of the players to wear it on them."

"Didn't believe it at first, but then social media kind of went crazy with it, and I saw the posts from the Yankees and even the MLB, and I was just it was a really cool moment."

For those of you not versed in Knicks fandom ... Dantona became a legend for his reaction in a Sidetalk video from the team's season opener in 2021 -- where he issued the "F*** Boston" line.

Dantona said while it was a quick moment in an intense series between Yankee and Mets fans, it was cool to be a part of the crowd putting the rivalry aside for a second to come together to cheer on the Knicks.

"No matter who you're rooting for, we're all in on the Knicks and that's kind of how the whole city feels," he said.

While tickets cost an arm and a leg, he hopes to attend Game 2 or Game 5 at MSG against the Indiana Pacers, if the series pans out that way. But in the end, he sees the Knicks heading to their first NBA Finals since 1999.