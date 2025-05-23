Two Acquitted of Beating Driver in Parking Lot After Elton John Dodger Stadium Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Two men have been acquitted of felony battery charges in connection with a parking lot fight after an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium.

Reece Hopkin and Chad Reeves were each charged in 2023 with one count of battery with serious bodily injury for their alleged roles in a 2022 fight that broke out after the first of Elton's three concerts at Chavez Ravine. Hopkin was also charged with felony vandalism for allegedly damaging a phone someone was using to record the incident.



A Los Angeles jury on Thursday voted to acquit the men on all charges ... according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

TMZ broke the story ... video showed the violent beatdown and LAPD said it all started with a fender bender that escalated into violence. Hopkin is the man in the black shirt and Reeves is the man in the blue shirt.



Glen T. Jonas, an attorney representing one of the men, came on "TMZ Live" a couple days after the fight and argued his client was actually defending himself and some women in his group from a bully.

Jonas claimed the guy who got beaten up in the video was driving an SUV in a restricted area and hit his client with the SUV mirror. Jonas claimed the driver got out of the SUV and started screaming profanities, attacking his client and two women, before losing the fight.