Darren Waller Shows Off Retirement Body During HYROX Fitness Event In NYC

Darren Waller might be a year removed from the NFL ... but his body apparently didn't get the memo -- 'cause the former tight end looked shredded as ever at a fitness event in NYC over the weekend.

TMZ Sports obtained a video of the former Raven, Raider and Giant participating in HYROX's New York competition on Saturday ... a global fitness event that requires a bunch of different challenges -- which Lance Armstrong participated in a year prior.

In the clip, Waller executes some lunges while rocking a 20-lb bag on his shoulder ... all while his rock-hard abs make an appearance.

He wasn't the only notable name in the clip ... as Patrick Wilson was right behind the Pro Bowler!!

Wilson actually clocked a better time than Waller ... as the 51-year-old actor finished with a time of 1:17:25 ... while Waller crossed the line at 1:19:07.

While he isn't catching passes on the gridiron anymore, Waller has been keeping busy in the studio -- working on his music career.

We caught up with him last June right after he decided to close the door on his NFL career ... and while it looks like he could still throw on the pads for any team -- he made it clear he was done.

"I reached a point where I don't have that 100 percent to give to the process," Waller said. "I don't think that's fair to teammates, or fans, or organizations that are expecting me to give that. That's why I came to the decision I made."