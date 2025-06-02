Rudy Gobert's Ex, Julia Bonilla, Seemingly Shades NBA Star In Social Media Posts

Rudy Gobert's ex, Julia Bonilla, took some apparent shots at the Minnesota Timberwolves center in a series of social media posts over the weekend ... going as far as sharing a message about having the ability to "destroy" someone's image -- but choosing not to.

The interesting Instagram Stories come just a few weeks after TMZ Sports reported the four-time Defensive Player of the Year broke things off with the mother of his one-year-old son and asked her to move out of their home ... all while pregnant with their second child.

Bonilla kicked off her activity by reposting a text graphic that said, "You have every right to speak your truth -- to share what happened and how it affected you. Their discomfort isn't your responsibility. If they wanted to be seen in a better light, they should've treated you better."

She followed up with a series of snaps featuring baby Romeo ... saying she will always protect him, and they will soon be "home, at peace and filled with love."

Bonilla alluded to living out of their suitcases for the time being ... as she published a pic of at least six pieces of luggage and other storage containers with the caption, "Onto our next airbnb, again!"

The most notable slide, though, came via a meme that read ... "When you know you can destroy their image and narrative by telling your side of the story, but then you remember rotten fruit always falls on its own."

As we previously reported, Gobert claimed there was "inaccurate information" going around about their split ... but reiterated he intended to care for his son.

Bonilla, on the other hand, called the breakup "one of the most painful times in my life."