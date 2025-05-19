Rudy Gobert Shares Pic With Son Amid Split From Pregnant Girlfriend

Rudy Gobert wants to make it abundantly clear he's not abandoning his son after splitting from his pregnant partner, Julia Bonilla ... sharing a picture of them spending time together to get his point across.

The 32-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves center posted the snap of him lying shirtless in the grass with one-year-old Romeo and included the caption, "Great day" ... an apparent break from preparations for the Western Conference Finals this week.

The timing is interesting -- Gobert's currently going through a split amid the NBA playoffs ... and sources told TMZ Sports last week he instructed Bonilla to move out of his home and take their kid with her.

Gobert wasn't being accused of planning to abandon Romeo -- in fact, we were told he wanted to come up with a custody agreement that worked for both sides ... but preferred talks took place after the Wolves' season comes to an end.

After we published the story, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year claimed there was "inaccurate information" going around about the end of the relationship ... but did not get into specifics.

Bonilla spoke out as well ... calling the matter "one of the most painful times in my life" and denying infidelity played a role.