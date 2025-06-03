'The Wire' Actor Tray Chaney Says Son Out of ICU After Surviving Tornado That Destroyed House

Play video content TMZ.com

Actor Tray Chaney saw his son celebrate his 19th birthday from a hospital bed in the ICU this Sunday but he had a glimmer of good news on Tuesday ... telling TMZ his son's on the mend!!!

Tray says his Malachai Chaney was moved out of the ICU and into a stabilized room earlier today ... after being flung nearly the length of a football field, when a tornado came flying through their Atlanta suburb neighborhood last week, destroying their home.

Chaney's description of the events sounds like a Poltergeist film ... "The Wire" star says the windstorm levitated him in bed, right before he saw the walls closing in on him.

He awoke minutes later, covered in rubble and shrapnel and searched nonstop for his son, as wife Ayesha came home to the tragedy.

Malachi was eventually found in the woods with broken ribs, scratches and multi-facial injuries, but Tray says his son doesn't remember the events that got him into the hospital.

A birthday message from Shaq brightened the college student's day and Chaney says he has a new outlook on life going forward and is prepared to camp out in Grady Hospital -- as long as it takes!!!