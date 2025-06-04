Kobe Bryant Mural Vandalized Again In Downtown Los Angeles

Play video content Onscene.TV

The Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural in downtown L.A. -- just restored last week following previous vandalism -- has been defaced again ... and now the artist tells TMZ Sports he's likely going to move the artwork to a new location.

The mural, located (at least for the time being) on the side of a building at 14th and Main in DTLA, was targeted by vandals on Tuesday evening ... and we have video of the aftermath, showing white spray paint scribbled across the artwork.

The damage comes just four days after the artist, Sloe Motions, fixed his mural after an earlier incident of vandalism ... the apparent result of a feud between rival street artists.

Luka Doncic -- traded to the Lakers in February -- helped pay for the restoration by donating $5k to Sloe Motions' fundraiser, for which the artist was very grateful.

"Fully restored Kobe and Gigi mural with graffiti protection all thanks to Luka Doncic and everyone who donated to the GoFundMe," Sloe Motions said last week.

"It's great how a bad situation can bring so many people together to bring something back greater. There were so many people that had showed up to help out and it was highly appreciated."

"I really felt the LOS ANGELES love on this one."

Unfortunately, now that it's happened again, Sloe Motions says he's looking for a new spot to paint the mural.

He hasn't yet decided where it'll go.