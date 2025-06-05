ESPN Anchor Jay Harris Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

... But I'll Be Back and Better Than Ever

ESPN anchor Jay Harris just revealed he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer ... and while he'll be away from the "SportsCenter" desk for some time, he's vowing to come back "better than ever."

Harris -- who joined ESPN in 2003 -- broke the news to Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" ... revealing he found out about the cancer over a month ago. He's scheduled to have surgery next week and will require some recovery time before returning to his day job.

"My doctor's quite optimistic," the 60-year-old said. "Per my last scan, nothing has spread. So, once we take out the prostate, hopefully that will be it. That's the goal."

Harris pointed out that "prostate cancer disproportionately affects Black men" ... and shared that some of his family also had the disease ... including his father, who was able to beat it.

"We all need to talk about these things," Harris said, "because we all have them in our families and by not talking about it, we just sentence ourselves to death -- by not talking."

JUST IN: ESPN @SportsCenter anchor @JayHarrisESPN shares prostate cancer diagnosis: “I’m having surgery on Tuesday. I'll be away from SportsCenter for about a month to recover. Then I'm coming back better than ever.” pic.twitter.com/CUM92LMRif — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 5, 2025 @GMA

Strahan agreed with Harris, noting that men tend to hide behind toughness ... and struggle with the idea of being vulnerable.

That's why Harris said he's sharing his story ... and he hopes to raise awareness for men.

"Consider that the American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 310,000 new cases of prostate cancer in 2025," Harris said.

"If I can use my voice to help anyone in that number, that’s what I want to do."

Harris began his time with ESPN in 2003 ... and has hosted multiple shows, including the iconic highlight-sharing program, "Outside The Lines" and "NFL Live."

His work has earned him several accolades ... including the EXCEL Award from Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals.