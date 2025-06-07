Shaq Mason Cops Iced-Out Pendant Of Himself To Celebrate 10-Year NFL Anniversary
Shaq Mason's officially entering his 10th season in the NFL, and to celebrate the big milestone, the offensive lineman treated himself to an iced-out pendant -- of himself!!
The 31-year-old guard -- who's suited up for the New England Patriots, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and, most recently, the Houston Texans -- got the new bling from Suny The Jeweler, TMZ Sports is told ... and check it out, it's awesome.
It features a detailed mini-Mason -- complete with his No. 69 jersey -- plus logos from every team he's played for during his decade-long career.
It's also got a replica Lombardi Trophy ... and the dates of when Mason won his two Super Bowls with the Patriots inscribed on it.
Suny -- who's worked with big names like Jake Paul in the past -- told us it carries 25 carats of VVS1 diamonds ... and is worth right around $30,000.
Of course, Mason can certainly afford the hefty price tag -- as he's earned over $62 million in NFL contracts alone.
Happy anny, Shaq!!