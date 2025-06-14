Ricki Lake's Surgeon Getting Tons of Requests For Same Facelift She Got

Ricki Lake came clean about the work she's had done ... and, now she's got hundreds of folks lining up who want to look just like her!

The former talk show host appeared on Thursday's "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" ... and, got candid about her lower neck and facelift -- which is great for her surgeon because he's been inundated with lookalike procedure requests.

Dr. Allen Foulad's office tells TMZ ... they received hundreds of requests between Thursday night and Friday afternoon -- with potential patients asking for the "Ricki Lake Procedure."

We're told says it's been "nonstop" at the Beverly Hills office, and they have three people working the phones, emails and online bookings just to handle the flood of requests ... adding that about half of them have turned into consultations.

Dr. Foulad, meanwhile, says he feels grateful for Rikki's shout-out -- especially because she's painting plastic surgery in a positive light.

He raves ... "I admire her openness in sharing her experience, especially in a world where there can be stigma or secrecy surrounding plastic surgery. Her willingness to speak publicly helps shift the narrative and show that you can undergo a facelift and still look like yourself -- just refreshed."

The esteemed plastic surgeon says he's all about using the right techniques to achieve natural results that helps bring out people's best features ... with the goal of being so subtle, no one can work has been done.

Play video content TMZ.com

Ricki's frank admission comes as a wave of celebrities get real about the work they've had done.