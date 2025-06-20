Afrobeats Star Diamond Platnumz Spending $250K on 'Summer Jam' Set

Play video content TMZ.com

Afrobeats star Diamond Platnumz plans on putting his competition at Hot 97's annual "Summer Jam" concert to shame later today ... all from the bottom of his penny bank!!!

TMZ caught up with DP'z walking around New York this week and he was stoked about the radio station carving out an entire portion of the show just for Afrobeats -- an honor the Tanzania native doesn't take lightly.

Diamond Platnumz will join fellow Afro-beasts Ayra Starr, Asake, Masicka, Bobby Konders and Jabba ... and tells us he spent NO LESS than 250K crossing t's and dotting i's to ensure his Summer Jam will be a hit.

He's been doing damage on American radars with his Jason Derulo pairing on the "Komasava (Remix)" and has plenty of global hits to bring to the big stage.

Remember, Method Man told us last year that his "Summer Jam" days were done and this year leaves a glaring void in NY rappers and past 'SJ' performers.