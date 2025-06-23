Battle Rapper T-Rex Goes Down After Suffering Seizure Mid-Match

Veteran battle rapper T-Rex sent shockwaves through the crowd after suffering a seizure mid-round ... but luckily he's okay!!!

The medical emergency happened during the headline battle between T-Rex and Geechi Gotti for the #NOMEXV event.

Popular battle rapper T-Rex suffered a seizure on stage while delivering his bars. 🎤 💔

pic.twitter.com/5tqJKjg5lo — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) June 23, 2025 @Raindropsmedia1

T-Rex was going off in the first round when he noticeably became out of breath and then took a tumble on the stage floor as onlookers rushed to his side ... not the kind of "ooh's and aah's" he's typically used to at these events.

Temperatures in NYC neared triple digits yesterday and many suspect T-Rex fell victim to a heat stroke after being seen begging for a bottle of water before the match began.

GEECHI GOTTI SPEAKS ON T-REX HAVING A SEIZURE MID ROUND pic.twitter.com/LpUQ4ElsTv — DNA TOOTH (@KINGDNATOOTH_) June 23, 2025 @KINGDNATOOTH_