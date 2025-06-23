Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Battle Rapper T-Rex Goes Down After Suffering Seizure Mid-Match

By TMZ Staff
Published
Veteran battle rapper T-Rex sent shockwaves through the crowd after suffering a seizure mid-round ... but luckily he's okay!!!

The medical emergency happened during the headline battle between T-Rex and Geechi Gotti for the #NOMEXV event.

T-Rex was going off in the first round when he noticeably became out of breath and then took a tumble on the stage floor as onlookers rushed to his side ... not the kind of "ooh's and aah's" he's typically used to at these events.

Temperatures in NYC neared triple digits yesterday and many suspect T-Rex fell victim to a heat stroke after being seen begging for a bottle of water before the match began.

We reached out to URL to get clarity on the alarming situation but it appears T-Rex is on the mend and doing well enough to repost his supporters. Geechi Gotti even visited him at the hospital.

