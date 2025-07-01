Damian Lillard Waived By Bucks While Recovering From Torn Achilles

Damian Lillard's time in Milwaukee has come to an abrupt end -- the Bucks are releasing the star guard amid his torn Achilles recovery.

The surprising move occurred during the first full day of free agency on Tuesday ... when Milwaukee let go of the 9-time All-Star to financially make room to sign ex-Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year deal worth $107 million.

The Bucks will now pay Lillard the remaining $113 million of his contract over the next five years.

Lillard is currently recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs ... which will delay his debut with whatever team he ends up with moving forward.

Lillard was traded to the Bucks in 2023 ... and averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game last season.

He spent his first 11 NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers ... and requested a trade out of Portland after becoming frustrated with the franchise's inability to build a title-contending roster around him.

So, how does franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo feel about losing Lillard?? Reports aren't great for Bucks fans ... with Chris Haynes claiming the Greek Freak is "not pleased" with the decision.