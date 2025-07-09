Randy Couture Airlifted To Burn Center With Serious Injuries After Crash

UFC legend Randy Couture was airlifted to a burn center with serious injuries after crashing during practice runs at a racetrack in Kansas City ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Couture -- who was slated to make his National Hot Rod Association racing debut this year -- was involved in an accident during preparation on Tuesday ... resulting in first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries and smoke inhalation.

The 62-year-old fighter, actor and Army vet completely wrecked the car he was driving at the time of the incident ... although it's unclear what caused it.

He was rushed to a nearby burn center for treatment ... where he remains at this time.

Luckily, we're told he is expected to recover.

Couture -- a UFC Hall of Famer -- has been practicing in the pro stock division for his upcoming race campaign.

Just months ago, Scag Racing announced a Pro Mod program in the NHRA ... with Couture going through the licensing process in order to compete sometime in 2025.

Couture was stoked about the venture at the time ... saying, "This is a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I've had most of my life; a new place for me to get competitive and make a mark in racing."

"I'll bring all the things I developed as a wrestler and martial artist into this realm and see what we can do. I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I'm excited about the opportunities."

Couture is one of the best to ever compete in MMA -- he was one of UFC's first breakout stars ... and won six championships with the promotion.