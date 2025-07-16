Randy Couture Out Of Hospital After Crash ... Recovering At Home

Randy Couture is on the mend ... TMZ Sports has learned he's been discharged from the hospital following his scary crash last week and is now at home recovering.

The UFC legend sustained serious injuries after he wrecked his car during practice runs at a racetrack in Kansas City ... and actually needed to be airlifted to a medical facility to get treatment.

We're told he suffered first and second-degree burns in the accident ... and had trauma injuries as well as smoke inhalation.

But on Tuesday, he headed home to continue his recovery process.

Couture has been training to race in the NHRA ... explaining recently getting behind the wheel in the new venture was "a new way to tickle that competitive spirit that I've had most of my life."

The 62-year-old Army vet added, "I have no idea how it’s going to go, but I'm excited about the opportunities."