Tom Brady Flaunts Shirtless Body On Yacht Sans Sofia Vergara

The G.O.A.T. is back on a boat ... Tom Brady was seen yachting in Europe once more on Thursday -- though he appeared to be without his summer boo, Sofia Vergara.

The NFL legend cruised around Saint Tropez waters ... and popped his top to make sure he soaked in all the sun he could while on the ride.

Brady -- rockin' nothing but a pair of small grey shorts -- dipped in the ocean a few times ... and looked as chiseled as ever when he came up for air.

There was no sign of Vergara, however ... a bit of a surprise considering how close the two have gotten since they hit Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos's wedding earlier this month.

The hot couple seemed to hang out on a few occasions following the big Venice bash ... including once on a superyacht packed with celebrities.

We were told a week ago the duo were not dating -- but were in the midst of a summer fling.