Atlanta Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life For Rape, Sex Trafficking

Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out was found guilty of rape and sex trafficking charges last week and will spend the rest of his life in prison!!!

On Monday, Ca$h Out, born John Michael Hakeem Gibson, learned his fate in an Atlanta courtroom after a months-long trial that found him guilty of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for leading a prostitution enterprise.

Linda Smith -- Ca$h Out's mother -- was also convicted as a co-defendant and sentenced to 30 years, while his right-hand man in the operation, Tyrone Taylor, received the same sentence as Ca$h Out.

Ca$h Out had some musical motion in the early 2010s with his platinum single "Cashin' Out" and gold-certified "She Twerkin" and even had a cameo in Adam Sandler's 2019 film "Uncut Gems" but prosecutors successfully argued that he used his Pyrex Music Group to dupe women into being ensnared in his prostitution "reign of terror."

The sentencing judge said CaSh Out was responsible for "the very worst of human behavior" ... causing PTSD, depression and anxiety according to several victims' testimonies.