'You' Star Victoria Pedretti Engaged To Photographer Ethan Delorenzo

"You" star Victoria Pedretti just leveled up … she’s officially off the market and rocking that fiancée status!

The actress dropped a cute pic dump Monday with her lucky guy, photographer-artist Ethan Delorenzo -- and yep, the pair is looking loved up in one shot ... staring into each other's eyes.

The pair have kept their romance pretty low‑key, but Victoria made it crystal clear they’re solid as ever, captioning the post, "It’s no secret I’m deeply in love or that I’m engaged to Ethan. I tell everyone I meet."

Ethan’s been around the celeb scene for a while. He used to date Jena Malone, and they’ve got a kid together from 2016.

Victoria -- who you’ve seen in "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," among other things -- previously dated her "You" costar Dylan Arnold.