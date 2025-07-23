NBA's Zach Edey Reaches Plea Deal In Reckless Driving Case

Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Edey -- the 7-foot-4 phenom -- cut a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday to close out his reckless driving case, TMZ Sports has learned.

Court records we obtained show the 23-year-old admitted to a speeding infraction and agreed to pay $639.50 ... and in exchange, officials dropped the misdemeanor reckless driving charge he had been facing.

The case stemmed from a May 1 encounter the basketball player had with Indiana State Police in West Lafayette.

Officers alleged they caught Edey going 101 MPH in a 55 MPH zone in his 2023 Kia Sorento ... and according to an incident report, Edey said he knew why he was being stopped and stated he was traveling at a high rate of speed in an effort "to pass a vehicle."

Edey logged minutes in 66 games in his rookie season this past year ... averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.