NBA's Zach Edey Reaches Plea Deal In Reckless Driving Case

NBA's Zach Edey Cuts Plea Deal In Reckless Driving Case
Memphis Grizzlies star Zach Edey -- the 7-foot-4 phenom -- cut a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday to close out his reckless driving case, TMZ Sports has learned.
Court records we obtained show the 23-year-old admitted to a speeding infraction and agreed to pay $639.50 ... and in exchange, officials dropped the misdemeanor reckless driving charge he had been facing.
The case stemmed from a May 1 encounter the basketball player had with Indiana State Police in West Lafayette.
Officers alleged they caught Edey going 101 MPH in a 55 MPH zone in his 2023 Kia Sorento ... and according to an incident report, Edey said he knew why he was being stopped and stated he was traveling at a high rate of speed in an effort "to pass a vehicle."
Edey logged minutes in 66 games in his rookie season this past year ... averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest.
It's unclear if he'll face any sort of punishment from the NBA now that the case has been disposed -- we've reached out to the league for comment, but so far, no word back yet.