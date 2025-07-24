'The View' Goes on Hiatus, Donald Trump Jr. Celebrates Brief Break

Play video content ABC

Joy Behar confirmed "The View" is hitting pause -- and Donald Trump Jr. is popping champagne, riding high on his dad's beef with TV talk shows.

DTJ couldn't resist -- he retweeted the news on X with a jab, calling it "a major win for humanity and common sense."

TMZ reviewed the production calendar for the season, and sorry Don Jr., it's just their annual August vacation, with pre-production kicking back up the final week of August.

Nonetheless, a source close to the show tells us the hosts could care less about the noise -- they're keeping their heads down and just doing their jobs.

We're told the hosts are used to getting dragged just for sharing their informed opinions, so this is nothing new -- and they're definitely not letting Trump derail them. Plus, we're told those record-high ratings pretty much speak for themselves.

Nonetheless, White House rep Taylor Rogers jumped in yesterday with a scorching statement to EW ... branding Joy an "irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," and claimed the show has "hit the lowest ratings in years."

They didn’t stop there -- Rogers added that Behar "should self-reflect on her jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to get yanked off the air."