Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'The View' Goes on Hiatus, Donald Trump Jr. Celebrates Brief Break

Donald Trump Jr. 'The View' Hiatus Is A Win for Humanity!!! 4-Week Break Provokes First Son

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
joy-behar-kal-07-24-2025
WHOOPS!
ABC

Joy Behar confirmed "The View" is hitting pause -- and Donald Trump Jr. is popping champagne, riding high on his dad's beef with TV talk shows.

DTJ couldn't resist -- he retweeted the news on X with a jab, calling it "a major win for humanity and common sense."

TMZ reviewed the production calendar for the season, and sorry Don Jr., it's just their annual August vacation, with pre-production kicking back up the final week of August.

donald trump jr the view x 1

Nonetheless, a source close to the show tells us the hosts could care less about the noise -- they're keeping their heads down and just doing their jobs.

We're told the hosts are used to getting dragged just for sharing their informed opinions, so this is nothing new -- and they're definitely not letting Trump derail them. Plus, we're told those record-high ratings pretty much speak for themselves.

Nonetheless, White House rep Taylor Rogers jumped in yesterday with a scorching statement to EW ... branding Joy an "irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," and claimed the show has "hit the lowest ratings in years."

'The View' Through The Years
Launch Gallery
'The View' Through The Years Launch Gallery
Everett Collection

They didn’t stop there -- Rogers added that Behar "should self-reflect on her jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to get yanked off the air."

The new season’s back in early September -- so it looks like Donald Trump Jr. can only savor his "victory" for a hot minute before "The View" comes roaring right back!

Related articles