Human Ken Doll Says He's Loving Celebs Finally Owning Up To Plastic Surgery

Play video content TMZ.com

Justin Jedlica -- aka the Human Ken Doll -- is all in for celebs finally owning up to their plastic surgery ... mockingly adding they sure as hell aren’t fooling anyone anyway!

TMZ caught up with the surgically snatched influencer himself -- and Justin tells us it’s about time celebs like Kylie Jenner & Kristin Cavallari are finally spilling on their nip-tucks... 'cause LBR, everyone’s known they’ve been under the knife for years.

Play video content Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Catch the full clip -- Justin says it's been frustrating that celebs' faces and bodies have clearly transformed over time, yet they kept pushing the whole natural narrative -- until now.

He even calls out some male celebs for playing the same game, with Zac Efron catching most of the heat. Justin makes it very clear ... Zac’s had work done, whether he’s owning up to it or not. The "Hairspray" star previously addressed the speculation, claiming the muscles in his face got bigger after a jaw injury in 2013.

While others stay shy, Justin proudly plugs his own work, telling us he’s had over 1,000 cosmetic procedures. He even says he's rockin' 23 implants at the moment ... and yep, he even pioneered and designed several of 'em himself -- from shoulders to his back and legs.

Play video content TMZ.com