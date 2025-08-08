JID Reveals Fatherhood on New Album, Teases J. Cole Duet Amid Dreamville Sale
JID No Longer Hidin' My Kid From the World ... But Wait Till You Hear My Album With J. Cole!
Rapper JID allowed his personal life to seep into his new album released on Friday -- he's a proud Daddy-O!!!
On the very last waning seconds of the Atlanta native's 4th project, "God Does Like Ugly," JID gets validation for his rapping skills from his son after asking, "Does 'Daddy' have the best bars?" ... revealing his parenthood for the first time.
The album touches on various social commentary topics and features guest appearances from Pusha T and Malice's revamped Clipse, Ciara, Ty Dolla $ign and more -- and even got love from the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their first game of the 2025 NFL preseason.
Surprisingly enough, the album does NOT have a peep from his Dreamville Records boss, J. Cole!!!
In fact, Cole and JID haven't released a collaboration for a few years now -- but that doesn't mean they haven't been holed up together in the studio ... maybe trading tips on folding clothes, changing diapers?!?
While promoting "God Does Like Ugly" on "The Joe Budden Podcast," JID revealed that he and Cole had recorded a 15-track joint album that's waiting in the vault.
He also promised Cole's alleged final album, "The Fall Off," would be worth the wait, and the Dreamville imprint had been sold off, with all its members benefitting financially from the deal.