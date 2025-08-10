Scotty Pippen Jr. Promises 'This Year Is Going To Be Big For Me'

'This Year Is Going To Be Big For Me!!!'

Fantasy basketball players searching for a breakout NBAer in 2025-26, look no further ... Scotty Pippen Jr. just guaranteed to TMZ Sports "this year is going to be big for me!"

The Grizzlies guard -- who's the son of Scottie Pippen -- chopped it up with us out at LAX this week ... and he made it clear, his third season in the NBA will be his best.

He told us he's been training out in Los Angeles ... and while there's still a few months left until Memphis' first game, he's "confident."

"I feel good this year going into it," he told us. "I feel like the end of last year a lot of people saw me take another step in my career. So, this year is going to be big for me."

Pippen Jr. initially broke into the Association in 2022-23 with the Clippers ... but he took off when he joined up with the Grizzlies in 2023-24. In two seasons, he's become a key player -- especially this past one, when he piled up 9.9 points per game in 79 contests.

The 24-year-old, though, isn't just anticipating individual success ... he also told us he's expecting huge things from his teammates as well.

"I feel like that's been the story of the last couple years in Memphis," he said. "I feel like that's been the story of my career. So I think they're definitely sleeping on us."

In the midst of gearing up for arguably the biggest season of his life, Pippen Jr. has been giving back ... recently hosting a free youth basketball camp in Tennessee that he said was "dope."