BigXthaPlug Credits 'Take Care' Album for Preventing Fatal Depression

BigXthaPlug took a moment to celebrate his accomplishments now that his breakout album "Take Care" has been certified Platinum ... depression almost took him out!!!

The Texas rapper thanked all his supporters on his Instagram page and admitted he questioned EVERYTHING ... his goals, his career -- even his reason for being on Earth.

Play video content OCTOBER 2024 TMZ.com

If you remember, we caught up with BigX on the cusp of "Take Care's" release last year when he revealed Wallo267 of the Million Dollarz Worth of Game podcast was his lone guest appearance ... which was more of a spoken word interlude.

BigX celebrated not having any features, in addition to hitting the Recording Industry Association of America's million-seller milestone independently through Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters distribution imprint.

Play video content

"Take Care" enabled BigX to become Amazon's breakthrough rapper for '24 and gave him a Platinum hit with "Mmhmm" and a Gold record for "The Largest."

BigXthaPlug and the rest tryna get that country money!!! I see the vision!! pic.twitter.com/hjoJd1YDlb — Eddie Francis (@yourboyeddie) July 9, 2025 @yourboyeddie