Lil Pump Survives Rollover Wreck, Posts Aftermath Video Thanking God

The Florida -- and proud MAGA -- rapper posted footage of a destroyed large SUV flipped over on its side ... the windshield smashed in, the front bumper lying on the ground in pieces.

Pump told his 13 million followers the miracle happened on August 9, and he's become more religious ... "Guys I almost lost my life four days ago. GOD is real!! Do not drive in the rain. Health is wealth I had to kick down the window to get out. If not, I was dead. On my birthday I will be going to church to thank God for all the blessings."