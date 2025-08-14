Lil Pump Survives Rollover Wreck, Posts Aftermath Video Thanking God
Lil Pump I Nearly Died In A Ditch ... Posts Video of Gnarly Car Wreck!!!
Published
Lil Pump is thanking God above for saving his life after he survived a car accident that completely totaled his vehicle!!!
The Florida -- and proud MAGA -- rapper posted footage of a destroyed large SUV flipped over on its side ... the windshield smashed in, the front bumper lying on the ground in pieces.
Pump told his 13 million followers the miracle happened on August 9, and he's become more religious ... "Guys I almost lost my life four days ago. GOD is real!! Do not drive in the rain. Health is wealth I had to kick down the window to get out. If not, I was dead. On my birthday I will be going to church to thank God for all the blessings."
The Gucci Gang will be lit when Pump gets turnt in the pulpit ... he's turning 25 on August 17.