Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. At Center Of News Station's NSFW Graphic Flub

A Georgia news station had a hard time getting Michael Penix Jr.'s name right in a lower third this week ... creating a scene that had plenty of grown adults giggling like school children.

Check out the way WTOC 11 in Savannah presented Penix Jr.'s press conference on its Wednesday evening broadcast ... it accidentally wrote Michael "Penis" Jr. on a graphic identifying the Falcons quarterback.

Savannah CBS affiliate WTOC had a bit of an oopsie during last night's evening newscast... pic.twitter.com/btZi4bXIll — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 14, 2025 @awfulannouncing

To be fair, the X and the S are close by on a keyboard -- and we're sure it's happened plenty of times to Atlanta reporters since the 25-year-old joined the team last year ... but social media users nonetheless ate it up.

Many re-posted the flub with jokes ... and even Awful Announcing re-shared it by calling it "a bit of an oopsie."

We've reached out to the station for comment on the mishap, but haven't heard back yet.