Rio Da Yung OG & YN Jay Break Down Viral 'Shark Shark Dance'

Flint, Michigan rappers Rio Da Yung OG & YN Jay are among today's generational leaders of horniest hip hop tunes around, so naturally, they abide by an entirely unconventional set of relationship rules!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Rio at his "F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through)" album release party in Hollywood on Wednesday night with YN Jay AKA "The Coochie Man" in tow ... he's on the project a couple times too!!!

We ask Rio about his lead single "Sneaky B" that's racked up millions of plays on Spotify and YouTube. Rio tells us he's too slick to let cheating go undetected but admits he needs some spice in his life, so he'd rather be suspicious than bored!!!

YN Jay also demonstrates the "Shark-Shark Dance" wave that's been gripping TikTok thanks to Rio's viral collaboration with rapper Jorjiana.

Basically, if you see a shark fin holding an FN approaching your girl, consider your situation in danger!!!