Cozz Clarifies Report of J. Cole Selling Dreamville, Reveals Details of Deal

J. Cole's longtime Dreamville artist Cozz wants fans to know the label isn't going anywhere -- his labelmate JID just happened to misspeak!!!

Cozz tells TMZ Hip Hop the Dreamville distribution deal that Cole signed with Interscope back in 2014 simply expired, it didn't get sold off ... the brand is still alive and well!!!

JID was a recent guest on "The Joe Budden Podcast," where he framed things like Dreamville was being dissolved and liquidated like laundry detergent.

Cozz says it is true, however, that Cole not only broke him and other artists off with residuals from the label payout, but also received the bulk of his masters back -- a scenario that typically doesn't happen in this cutthroat music industry!!!

The Los Angeles rapper signed with Cole back in 2014, released 2 projects, and was an integral part of Dreamville's Grammy-nominated compilation project from 2019.

Alcohol consumption just hit a record low in the U.S., and Cozz tells us he's a year and 2 months free of booze -- a necessary shift in his music career and the new distribution deal he's set to sign -- was going to pan out.

Cozz was also on hand for the final Dreamville Festival last year -- when Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar just as the beef with Drake was about to get nuclear.

The internet has since given Cole grace for what was initially deemed as anti-hip-hop ... Cozz understands perfectly, even if his recount is a bit hazy.