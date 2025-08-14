Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cozz Clarifies Report of J. Cole Selling Dreamville, Reveals Details of Deal

Cozz Everyone, Calm Down ... J. Cole Did NOT Sell Dreamville!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
cozz-dreamville-sold-kal-08-13-2025
NOT FOR SALE
TMZ.com

J. Cole's longtime Dreamville artist Cozz wants fans to know the label isn't going anywhere -- his labelmate JID just happened to misspeak!!!

Cozz tells TMZ Hip Hop the Dreamville distribution deal that Cole signed with Interscope back in 2014 simply expired, it didn't get sold off ... the brand is still alive and well!!!

080825_jid_kal
ONE OF THE GREATEST GUYS IN HIP HOP
The Joe Budden Podcast

JID was a recent guest on "The Joe Budden Podcast," where he framed things like Dreamville was being dissolved and liquidated like laundry detergent.

Cozz says it is true, however, that Cole not only broke him and other artists off with residuals from the label payout, but also received the bulk of his masters back -- a scenario that typically doesn't happen in this cutthroat music industry!!!

j cole cozz sub getty swipe
Getty

The Los Angeles rapper signed with Cole back in 2014, released 2 projects, and was an integral part of Dreamville's Grammy-nominated compilation project from 2019.

Huk Hogan-INLINE-HULU

Alcohol consumption just hit a record low in the U.S., and Cozz tells us he's a year and 2 months free of booze -- a necessary shift in his music career and the new distribution deal he's set to sign -- was going to pan out.

Cozz was also on hand for the final Dreamville Festival last year -- when Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar just as the beef with Drake was about to get nuclear.

cozz-cole-kal-08-13-2025
COLE IS COOL
TMZ.com

The internet has since given Cole grace for what was initially deemed as anti-hip-hop ... Cozz understands perfectly, even if his recount is a bit hazy.

He considers Cole a big brother who's not afraid to tell him when his music is trash ... his Dreamville flag will be wavin' high until further notice.

