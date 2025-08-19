NinaUnrated & Patrick Blackwood Show Injuries From Restaurant Car Crash on 'TMZ Live'

Play video content TMZ.com

Patrick Blackwood and NinaUnrated are counting their blessing after their near-death experience ... and showing off their injuries on our latest episode of "TMZ Live" too.

We talked to the food influencers on the show Tuesday ... and, they started off the interview by showing off their cuts and bruises. NinaUnrated's got a big gash on her wrist, while Blackwood revealed the injury to his chest and the big cut on his thigh.

Play video content YouTube/@UnratedExFiles

Despite their injuries, the two agree they're lucky to be alive ... 'cause the car just as easily could've come completely through the window and killed them on Saturday.

If you haven't seen the clip ... the social media stars are sitting next to each other in a booth by a window at CuVee's Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas, when a car hits the window, shattering glass all over them and their table.

The two were taken to the hospital, they say ... where NinaUnrated claims she heard a police officer say the woman driving the car suffered from dehydration. Authorities have told us the driver was not intoxicated when she hit the restaurant.

Initially, NinaUnrated says she was worried the woman hit the restaurant on purpose ... but, that seems based more on fear than any actual evidence she saw at the time of the crash.

It seems the collision didn't turn Patrick and Nina off from Cuvee's though ... 'cause they told us they've already gone back to try the food -- though they had a specific request about their table this time around.