NFL's Demarcus Robinson Suspended For Violating League's Substance Abuse Policy

Demarcus Robinson's 49ers regular-season debut might have to wait -- the San Francisco wide receiver was hit with a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the punishment on Wednesday ... but it shouldn't come as a surprise after the 30-year-old wrapped his DUI case last month.

As we previously reported, Robinson -- who was a member of the Los Angeles Rams at the time of his Nov. 2024 arrest following a "Monday Night Football" matchup -- was handed 36 months of probation and a $390 fine ... and was also ordered to complete several programs as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Robinson -- who joined the Niners this past offseason on a two-year, $9.5 million deal -- was pulled over in the early hours of Nov. 25 ... after cops say he was driving more than 100 MPH and appeared intoxicated during the traffic stop.

The league punishment is the same treatment Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison got on Aug. 5 ... and while the org. did not specifically state the reasoning for the ban, it's believed to have stemmed from his own 2024 DUI case.

As for his legal issues, Robinson's attorney told us last month he has already completed many of his requirements ... and his team believes his case will ultimately be expunged.