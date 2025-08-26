Glasses Malone Spoofs Drake in Music Video Showing Him Snitching on Stand

Glasses Malone has assembled his West Coast troops to saddle up against Drake ... through a music video that paints Champagne Papi as all types of snitches for filing a lawsuit after essentially losing his rap battle to Kendrick Lamar!!!

Along with veteran rappers Jurassic 5 and their new-age counterparts L.A. Giantz, Glasses released the "Wanted" video.

The 6-minute visual depicts the inside a courtroom, complete with cameos from court reporter Meghann M. Cuniff and hip hop podcaster Justin "The Company Man" Hunte -- and a FAKE DRAKE!!!

Remember, Drake is suing his label for releasing the "Not Like Us" track, claiming UMG did so knowing its "certified pedophile" line was false and defamatory.

In case you haven't been paying attention, both sides of Drake and Kendrick supporters have been throwing subtle shade at each other on the regular.

Producer Boi-1da just openly wondered what kind of music K. Dot's team listens to and Glasses just may have answered his question -- diss tracks!!!

Glasses Malone observes that media personalities such as N.O.R.E., Joe Budden’s podcast, Cam’ron, and Jadakiss, when discussing Drake suing Kendrick Lamar, never condemn it but instead touch on it briefly and then move on. pic.twitter.com/hvEFmCUXQh — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) August 25, 2025 @Chatnigga101

Glasses also called out rappers in hip hop media -- Joe Budden's podcast, N.O.R.E.'s "Drink Champs," Cam'ron's "It Is What It Is," Fat Joe & Jadakiss -- for NOT shaming Drake for filing the lawsuit.

