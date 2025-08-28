YFN Lucci Gets Honorary Atlanta Hawks Jersey During Welcome Back Concert

Ready To Suit Up For Atlanta Hawks Next Season!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

YFN Lucci had the State Farm Arena lit last weekend for his sold-out Welcome Home concert ... and the home of the Atlanta Hawks had him feeling like a baller backstage!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Lucci being surprised with a jersey embroidered with "Lucci 650" on the back, given to him by Atlanta Hawks Senior V.P. of Facilities and Events Geoffrey Stiles!!!

Latto, Rick Ross, Quavo, BunnaB and more were also onstage to help welcome Lucci back into the world of rap.

The rap star has branded himself after the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 for many years ... he's a supreme tour de force who doesn't fold and can't be knocked off the road.

We're told Lucci knew he was a friend of the organization, but he didn't expect to receive royal treatment that places him in the rafters!!!

Boosie brought YFN Lucci to the Hawks game last night.



YFN is fresh out of jail. pic.twitter.com/7UTJVdAIvi — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 8, 2025 @GAFollowers

Lucci sprang out of prison in January 2025 after being locked up for a year and was spotted courtside with Boosie Badazz shortly afterwards.

Boosie's currently dealing with his own legal troubles, facing 15 years in prison for gun possession, so he may need his friend to repay the favor when the new season starts.

Charleston White shows love to YFN Lucci and his gang for not folding after Young Thug gets exposed for being a snitch! 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/roBFIoAk9b — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) August 28, 2025 @charlestonwhyt