YFN Lucci Back to Indie Roots After Label TIG Buys Out Warner Contract

YFN Lucci came home from prison in January after serving nearly 4 years and now has even more freedom to his name ... his longtime label Think It’s A Game Records bought out his Warner partnership -- and he can release music as he pleases!!!

Fly, the CEO and founder of Think It’s A Game, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... "Most labels out here today are really just production companies. We’re not just signing artists. We’re distributing them, we’re publishing them, we’re breaking records, and we’re building legacies. We do it all!”

The Atlanta-based label also debuted the famed rap career of the late Rich Homie Quan ... a career that hung platinum plaques from records such as “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and "Type of Way" on the wall.

Fly says TIG has its own in-house publishing and global distribution capabilities, enabling it to break records without the need for major label support -- perfect for Lucci to get back in the mix after a lengthy bid.