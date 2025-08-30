Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Body Cam Arrest Footage Released

Play video content Tallahassee Police Department

The Chuck E. Cheese mascot couldn't desert his place of employment fast enough when cops came rushing in the door ... taking him into custody in newly released body cam footage.

The video taken back in July captures the cops taking down Jermell J. Jones ... wearing the full mouse get-up like we told you about last month.

In the clip, police rush into the restaurant and arcade to grab Jones ... telling a woman "Chuck E. is a little busy" before grabbing his arms and pulling them behind his back.

At first, the officers struggle to cuff the rat-faced mascot ... and, they tell him to stop resisting -- before adding that he shouldn't cause a scene.

Ultimately, Jones is cuffed and officers walk him outside where they pat him down ... and check to see what he's wearing underneath the costume.

Jermell argues with cops and says he's just working -- doing his job. He also yells out that he needs to take the suit off.

Ultimately, the clips ends with Jones taking off the headpiece, the shirt and the overalls ... after insisting to cops that he's going to cooperate.

Remember ... Jones was arrested down in Florida for theft or a credit card after he allegedly used a woman's debit card for more than $100 worth of purchases. He paid $1,000 bond and was released.