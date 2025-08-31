Packers Legend LeRoy Butler Offers Micah Parsons Lambeau Leap Lessons After Trade

Play video content TMZSports.com

Forget traditional housewarming gifts ... LeRoy Butler's got a way better plan to welcome Micah Parsons to Green Bay -- Lambeau Leap lessons!!!

The creator of the Packers' iconic touchdown celebration told TMZ Sports this week that after Green Bay acquired his "favorite player in the league," he now wants to take the pass rusher out to Lambeau Field and show him how to properly hit the GB celly.

"To the best fans in the world, to the best place: Happy anniversary, Lambeau Leap!"



LeRoy Butler reflects on the iconic TD celebration, three decades after the first one.@leap36 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/t8KWppqyl7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 26, 2023 @packers

That's not all ... as a "thank you" for agreeing to sign a huge deal with the Pack, Butler even offered up his old No. 36, as Parsons' No. 11 is currently owned by Jayden Reed.

Even if Parsons doesn't meet up with Butler before he officially dons the green and gold ... the Hall of Fame safety made it clear he's expecting huge things from the linebacker regardless.

He told us Parsons will "elevate everybody's game," and make them an immediate Super Bowl contender as well.

"He's our Reggie White," Butler said. "He's our Brett Favre. He's our Charles Woodson. Those guys, when they came in, they all won a Super Bowl."

As for the hefty price it cost to get Micah -- two first-round picks, defensive lineman Kenny Clark and an average annual salary of $47 million -- Butler told us he doesn't think his ex-squad gave up too much by any means.

"Micah Parsons is better than the bottom half of quarterbacks in this league," he said. "That's why it was no problem giving him that."