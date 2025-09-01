Chloë Grace Moretz Marries Kate Harrison in Labor Day Weekend Wedding

Chloë Grace Moretz is a married woman!

The actress tied the knot with model Kate Harrison over Labor Day weekend -- marking the next chapter in their nearly seven-year romance. Vogue reports the couple said "I do" in a celebration that mixed tradition with personal touches, including fishing, horseback riding, poker, and even line dancing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The brides both wore custom Louis Vuitton looks. Chloë stunned in a light blue gown and veil for the wedding before changing into a white jacket-and-trousers combo with a cowboy hat for the after-party. Kate opted for a classic white gown with a cathedral-length veil, later changing into a chic bodice and trousers look.

The pair -- who first sparked romance rumors in 2018 after being spotted kissing at Malibu hotspot Nobu -- kept their relationship largely private.

As Chloë told Vogue ... "We've been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way ... I think it's important to just stay every day choosing each other."